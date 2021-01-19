'Home Town': Erin Napier Joins Husband Ben in Workshop to Design Special Piece for Their Daughter

✖

Erin Napier decided she had to get in on the action of her husband’s newest show on Discovery+. The new year got off to a fast start for Ben Napier as he premiered his own spin-off show from Home Town in the format of Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. The premise of it sees the famed woodworker welcomes celebrities to his domain as they create new projects togethers. The list of guests includes Scott Kelly, Martina Navratilova, Loni Love and Chris Lane. One more can be added to that group, though, as his wife couldn’t be kept out of the shop according to his Instagram page.

“I guess she got jealous of everyone else joining me in #BensWorkshop and came to help me design the toddler rails for Helen’s @reidclassics bed,” he began. “We will share pictures of her new big girl room and her “Princess Beds” soon.” He also joked about Erin being one of his favorite helpers because it’s the only one he can “kiss behind the wide belt sander when no one’s looking.” The show was part of the opening day lineup for Discovery’s streaming service, which also has the couple’s flagship series available for viewing.

Appearing on TODAY ahead of the show’s release, Napier talked about how his show came to be, crediting Twitter for sparking the series. “Every time our show would air, people would be live-tweeting and would say, ‘Ben needs to create a woodworking show.’ Every time I saw one of those tweets, I would retweet it and tag the networks,” he explained. Napier said eventually the amount of attention a potential spin-off was receiving allowed the network to put the proposal into motion. His wife has also been his biggest supporter in hyping up the series for their fans. Last week, she shared a sneak peak of an upcoming episode in which she said her favorite things about seeing him star in his own show is that viewers can see his background in ministry. She credited that with his ability to “connect with people and makes them feel opening up to him.”

Home Town debuted in 2016 on HGTV. The Laurel, Mississippi residents restored historic homes in the Southern region and have been doing so for five seasons. Since premiering, the show has topped the ratings charts as one of HGTV’s most popular shows, thus the interest in giving Ben his own spin-off series.