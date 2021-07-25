'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Family Just Suffered Heartbreaking Loss

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier reveals she and her family are going through a massive loss following the death of their dog Baker. The home renovation expert shared a photo of baby Helen hugging the elderly pooch. "All dogs go to heaven," she captioned the post. "we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived."

Napier's comments were flooded with people close to the family, expressing their condolences over the loss. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond said that she was "so sorry" to hear of the passing. "Thinking of your family," Jasmine Roth said. One of Napier's fans sent some comforting words underneath the post. "When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable," she wrote before adding: "All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind."

Fans were recently celebrating on the Home Town Takeover host's Instagram page after seeing the latest update on daughter Helen's injury. "Watching the cupcakes we just made rise in the oven with entertainment provided by H," Napier wrote. The toddler wound up with a broken tibia and fibula after a playground accident in January. "A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide," the Home Town Takeover star wrote at the time. "So thankful to have [Ben] beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve-racking."