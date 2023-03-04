Hoda Kotb Makes Brief 'Today Show' Appearance Amid Family Health Matter

Hoda Kotb made a pre-taped appearance on the Today Show on Friday, marking her first appearance on the show since taking time away for a "family health matter." According to Entertainment Tonight, the host appeared in a pre-taped interview with John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi, the widower and daughter of Olivia Newton-John,

Kotb's absence became apparent to fans of the show a week ago, with the host's social media becoming a place for seeking any clues. Her last appearance on the Today Show was on Feb. 17 and then she had a pre-recorded segment air on Feb. 20.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie is also absent, still recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 while live on the show on Tuesday. Craig Melvin addressed the dual absences on the show earlier in the week.

"We know a lot of you have been wondering how [Kotb] is doing," the NBC host said. "We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She has got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon." Today personality Al Roker also shared some kind words for both, echoing back to their response to his own health issues back in January.

Jenna Bush-Hager also informed viewers about Kotb's absence and sent her best wishes to her partner in crime while alongside fill-in host Willie Geist. "Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK," Bush Hager said. "She just has a family health matter she is dealing with."

According to ET, Kotb was spotted out and about in New York City, taking her daughter, Haley, to school on Tuesday morning. Kotb has also been posting positive messages on Instagram, offering fans a chance to give their own kind words to the co-host while also raising questions about what was going on.

The questions about Kotb and her disappearance will likely end up having a simple explanation in the end, but it's clear fans are watching. They were all paying attention and took note of their morning favorites.