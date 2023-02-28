'Today' Show Fans Concerned as Hoda Kotb's Week-long Absence Continues

Hoda Kotb has been absent from The Today Show for well over a week now, and fans are getting concerned. The 58-year-old journalist last appeared live on the show on Friday, Feb. 17, and her extended time away has not been explained. Social media commenters are missing Kotb and are worried about her health and her family amid this unexplained sabbatical.

Kotb has been a staple of The Today Show since 2018 and has rarely spent this much time away from the studio. She appeared live on the Feb. 17 episode of the morning program and then co-hosted the Feb. 20 President's Day episode with Jenna Bush Hager. However, according to a report by Page Six the President's Day episode was pre-recorded on Feb. 17, which means that was the last time she was on camera.

Since then, Kotb's spot has been filled by Today's Craig Melvin, World News Tonight's Tom Llamas, Sunday Today's Willie Geist and Today's Sheinelle Jones. Her co-anchors have not explained Kotb's absence, saying only that Kotb is "out" for the day or that the replacement is "in" for her on that day.

Kotb herself has been filling her Instagram feed with inspirational quotes, some of which fans are trying to interpret as allusions to her absence. So far, Kotb and The Today Show have not commented directly on her absence. Here's a look at what fans are saying online.