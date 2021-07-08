'Battle on the Beach' Stars Tease What to Expect With HGTV's New Summer Competition Series (Exclusive)

✖

A new HGTV show is arriving this summer and the theme fits perfectly for these sunny, warmer months. Battle on the Beach is a new competition series coming to the network on July 11 that features up-and-coming house flippers using their skills with the guidance of Rock the Block's Ty Pennington, Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria, and Restaurant Impossible designer Taniya Nayak, to transform three beach houses in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The new series judges include Mike Holmes from Holmes + Holmes and Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Pennington, Victoria, Nayak, and Holmes each expressed their excitement for the new series, teasing fans on what to expect and what some of the challenges were. "It's a competition at the end of the day," Nayak said after clarifying that while it's not exactly a competition between the mentors, it was to some extent. "Even though we're there as mentors, and we're trying to groom and guide our homeowners, it was so fascinating to be up against these two who are so brilliant," she added of co-stars Pennington and Victoria.

Pennington interjected, stating how every house had its own experience but it's that very aspect that makes it unique. "What is miraculous is that all of these homes that were identical in the beginning, end up being so different. I mean, really, very different. But also, so incredibly beautiful in their own right and it was quite a journey, let me just say that." The HGTV star further noted that it was a bit of a challenge not getting their hands in as deep since each person had to step back a little and simply guide the contestants. While each designer is so used to being hands-on, not being in the mix of it all was challenging.

However, for Victoria, she felt the most challenging part was not knowing what it was like to compete with personalities she's used to teaming up with — like Pennington, whom she worked previously with on Rock the Block. "I think not knowing, I've worked with Ty, but in collaboration, and Taniya and I just got to meet on the show and fell in love [...] Ty and I worked together on Ty Breakers in collaboration, so it was never like I'm competing against Ty or I'm competing against Taniya."

As for Holmes, he described his experience on the show as a "crapload of fun." To see the transformations was the most interesting part for the contractor. He also teased how fans will have to tune in to see who the "crazy couple" is. He noted there was such a difference in "dynamics from design, to who the people are, to [the] crazy couple" and by "working with Ty, Alison and Taniya, not to mention Mina, holy cow, man, I had a lot of fun with them."

Battle on the Beach premieres Sunday July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+. For more on the show and all your HGTV shows and stars, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com!