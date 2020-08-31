HGTV Teases First Look at September Premieres in Exclusive Sneak Peek Preview

✖

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean the fun has to end! HGTV is gearing up viewers for a great escape with its glittery "September of Premieres." Jam-packed with that home and garden goodness we can't get enough of, the network is releasing a treasure trove of its popular content in a lineup, including more than 20 new episodes of its popular real estate and reno shows, sprinkled with some family-friendly competition! In an exclusive preview for PopCulture.com, HGTV and Discovery Inc. share a sneak peek first look at what audiences can expect this September with a number of shows featuring new and veteran designers.

Renovation, Inc., Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET/PT: The new series featuring home experts, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's latest series hits rewind, spotlighting how the couple built their booming home reno business off the island in their home base of Ontario, Canada.

Selling the Big Easy, Sept. 11, 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT: The new series, starring New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos is bound to get fans smitten with its bustling backdrop as gives viewers a taste of the Big Easy! With Brittany working hard to help families find the house of their dreams, audiences can expect to see gorgeous high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm.

Brother vs. Brother, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET: Network superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott are back with another season of their fun competition series, proving the two will stop at nothing to outdo one another and win it all in another blockbuster year. Famous for their home reno and real estate expertise, the Property Brothers twins will engage in an all-out property and renovation battle in Los Angeles' historic Hancock Park area. Who will emerge victorious in the six-week competition?

Windy City Rehab, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Running a home design and renovation business in Chicago is not for the faint of heart, and network star Alison Victoria returns for another season of her series with bigger, riskier projects. In five, new 90-minute episodes, Allison continues her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, while managing strained relationships and unprecedented setbacks that put her reputation and livelihood on the line.

Help! I Wrecked My House, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: Jasmine Roth is headlining a whole new series for the network that features the Hidden Potential star coming to the rescue of overzealous, do-it-yourselfers who need help with failed home renovation projects. As families renovate on their own more than ever before, Jasmine works to give them the dream home they always wanted with the help they most certainly need to achieve it.

Love It or List It, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Hilary Farr and David Visentin return this September to help frustrated families with colorless houses make one important decision: Are you going to love it or list it? The iconic ultimatum has become a rallying cry for homeowners ready to make a change by either staying in their existing home, which Hilary remodels or moving to a new one that David finds meets the family's needs.

Christina on the Coast, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Christina Anstead is back with two new episodes of her series, offering a glimpse in the mom of three's life with husband, Ant Anstead alongside their blended family. With the show attracting more than 10 million total viewers this year, Anstead's series is a hot commodity for the network with more episodes slated to premiere in Spring 2021.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: Returning with four new episodes this September, the titular real estate star and busy dad of two will continue to coach and mentor more first-time flippers while sharing new secrets for successful property flips. Fans are also in for a sweet surprise this September when Tarek teams up with his girlfriend and fellow real estate agent, Heather Rae Young for a special episode. Season 2 of the series will premiere in 2021 with a new one-hour format.

