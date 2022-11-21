HGTV Renews Popular Series for Season 3

HGTV has ordered a third season of Jenn Todryk's popular series No Demo Reno, Deadline reports. Todryk and her team will get to work in a new 12-episode season of the HGTV series, which follows the designer as she combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to completely overhaul the homes of her clients without major demolition. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

"Y'all ready for SEASON 3?! No Demo Reno is coming back on HGTV in 2023!" Todryk wrote on Instagram while announcing the news. "I'm SO ready to be back in your homes again, whether it's via tv or helping you with your renovation! Season two was an amazing experience, the clients were the best of the best, the work from @mantaconstruction was freaking top notch, and my crew... y'all know how I feel about my crew."

"This is a BEAST of a show to make but as long as y'all are here watching, then I'll keep working," she continued. "Thanks for being a part of this once in a lifetime journey with me. I thank YOU! Thank you so much for being here. LET'S GO NO DEMOOOO!"

Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development for HGTV, called Todryk's "energy and positivity" in "all aspects of her life" a "breath of fresh air" for viewers. "Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order," Ayala added in a statement.

Todryk previously opened up about her TV journey in an August 2019 blog post ahead of the first season of No Demo Reno. "I was a stay at home [mother] crying to my Mom about feeling like I had lost a little bit of myself while raising two small kids with a husband who was in a Master's program on the weekends. I needed an outlet," she wrote. "Enter blog. Enter home renovation. Enter Instagram. Enter tv show." She continued, "I say it all the time and I mean it every time – your support throughout the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know. Honestly, it's been life changing for me and my family. Let's do this!"