HGTV's hit series Married to Real Estate is finally back for Season 2 and stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson recently revealed that the projects they take on "get a lot bigger" this time around. While speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Sherrod and Jackson gave us some hints as to what fans can expect when Season 2 kicks off: "Growth individually, as a couple, as a family," Sherrod shared.

"You see more of our whole team. You see the business grow," she continued, then teasing, "You see the projects get a lot bigger. Come on, after winning Rock the Block season three we were like, 'Okay, now we're going to have to go home and step it up. People are going to expect even more from us now." Sherrod added, "So even more amazing designs... And just bigger projects. But you know, with bigger projects and bigger budgets comes bigger problems sometimes. So there's going to be some drama."

Sherrod also shared how the couple's family, specifically their children, have been handling life in the spotlight since Married to Real Estate became such a big hit in Season 1. "I just think kids are really cool that way. It's just their life, and the cameras happen to be there. So they're not oblivious," she said. "Kendall, who's 10, she's about to turn 11. She's starting to catch on because her friend's parents watch us. So because her friend's parents watch us, we're all of a sudden kind of cool. We weren't cool before."

The doting mom went on to add, "Then there was a scene last season I think where I was dancing with her to a TikTok video. And I humiliated her. But when her friend said, 'Oh, that was really funny,' all of a sudden Mom's cool now. So it worked." Sherrod then joked about the couple's 3-year-old, "Harper, obviously she's in her own little world. As a matter of fact, we're all just in her world." Jackson then joked, "We've got to schedule all the jobs around her."

"She's like a little boss," Sherrod continued. "I think she's been here before, truly. But she's 3 years old now. Growing up really fast. I think about when we first started the show, she had just turned 1. So that just shows you in the TV world how fast things move."

Fans can catch up on all the creativity, hard work, and family fun when Married to Real Estate kicks off its second season on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on discovery+. Check out our full conversation with the show's stars in the video above, keep it locked to PopCulture for more exciting news, interviews, and exclusives from your favorite shows!