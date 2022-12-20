'Married to Real Estate' Stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Tease 'Surprise' Season 2 for HGTV Series (Exclusive Clip)

HGTV's hit series Married to Real Estate, starring husband and wife couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, will soon be back for its second season. Now, in a new exclusive clip, the pair are teasing what fans can expect when the show returns. "There's a few things that will surprise people this season about marriage and real estate," Sherrod says in the above video. "Even more incredible designs and stories and you get to follow our lives, a bit more, our kids."

The real estate queen then goes on to share what she loves about working alongside her husband. "You know what makes Mike a great business partner... He can literally do it all," she gushed. "Like if I can conceive it, he can achieve it." Jackson praises his wife, saying, "The thing that makes my wife a great business partner is that she's extremely savvy when it comes to business overall. She puts her mind to something and she gets it accomplished." Sherrod adds, "He's the creative spirit and I'm the business mind, and that's balance. That's kind of, that's what works for us." Finally, as the clip ends, Jackson calls his wife, "My Ying." She replies, "My Yang."

In a description of Married to Real Estate, HGTV writes: "Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are fan-favorites of the network with their premiere season attracting more than 19 million total viewers and are season three winners of the hit competition series Rock the Block. Egypt is a real estate and design expert, radio pioneer, and a powerhouse motivational speaker and author. Mike is a skilled builder and contractor, who has also traveled the world for years as a professional, celebrity DJ. Egypt and Mike currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, with their three daughters and have brought their passions together to merge their real estate and renovation businesses.

"Mike and I have built a one-stop shop for real estate, renovation and design-and this is only the beginning," said Sherrod in a recent series press release. "Our goal for every project is to ensure we embrace the clients' vision and needs while marrying high design and function so the end result exceeds their every expectation." Jackson added, "Working with your spouse has its challenges, but we wouldn't trade it for the world.

He continued, "Egypt and I are all in to give families beautiful homes with added value, and it's our willingness to compromise along the way that makes us a great team both on the job and at home." Married to Real Estate Season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.