HGTV Announces 'Good Bones' Special Limited Season for August

Get ready for the return of Good Bones. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E Laine return to HGTV for a special limited season of the beloved series on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the network announced Wednesday.

After Good Bones originally came to an end in October 2023, the newest season of the hit series follows Starsiak Hawk and Laine "as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis," according to the series description. "Mina will purchase a very dated but 'groovy' lake house just north of Indy and give it much-needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she'll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis."

(Photo: HGTV)

These "new beginnings" will play out across a limited three-week run that kicks off with an extended 90-minute premiere episode on Aug. 14. In that premiere, Starsiak Hawk's "journey through a rocky home buying process and the renovation of her restful lakeside retreat" will be showcased, as "along the way she must make a tough decision about her future."

The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Laine's purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with "challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build."

(Photo: HGTV)

Good Bones originally debuted in 2016 and would go on for eight seasons before its initial end in October. "I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with," Starsiak Hawk said at the time, adding that she was "super, super proud" of HGTV for "making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we're doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that."

Three months after Good Bones ended, Starsiak Hawk admitted on Instagram that she had been going through a tough time over the past year. "Making the changes I've made in the last year has been one of the hardest things I've done in my life; mentally and emotionally; 100x harder than even dealing with infertility," said the mother of son Jack and daughter Charlie. "And doing it in the spotlight makes it that much harder. I still don't feel 'settled' or like I'm in the 'next phase.' I'm still scared and anxious a lot of the time, but I know where I want to land (at least personally) and am just working towards that. And trying to not screw up along the way. We'll see where my career lands once I get a good handle on the rest."

The new special limited series of Good Bones premieres Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.