HGTV's 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Mental Health Update After 'Hardest' Year

HGTV's Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk has given fans an update on her mental health update after one of the "hardest" years. Over on Instagram, Starsiak Hawk was doing a Q&A with fans while she waited for a flight, according to PEOPLE. At one point, a fan asked her how her new "career change" has been, and she answered very honestly.

"Making the changes I've made in the last year has been one of the hardest things I've done in my life; mentally and emotionally; 100x harder than even dealing with infertility," Starsiak Hawk replied. "And doing it in the spotlight makes it that much harder. I still don't feel 'settled' or like I'm in the 'next phase.' I'm still scared and anxious a lot of the time, but I know where I want to land (at least personally) and am just working towards that. And trying to not screw up along the way. We'll see where my career lands once I get a good handle on the rest."

Another follower asked Starsiak Hawk, "What's been the best and worst outcome of all the changes recently," and then referred to her as "a boss." She responded," Worst: being misunderstood. People fill in the blanks based on their own personal experiences I've found, not typically with facts." The former HGTV star then added, "Best: the [bandaid] has been ripped off. The hardest part is done. I get to make new choices or re-choose things I had fallen out of love with. Getting to choose to my store *again* is a [privilege] and one I'm excited about."

One other fan asked, "Does having a show and a business ever overwhelm you?" Starsiak Hawk replied, "Almost every day of the last 5 years of my life. I'm working really hard at creating some balance by making some different life choices, continuing seeing my therapist and a little dose of Wellbutrin."

PEOPLE notes that Starsiak Hawk has been very transparent about her mental health struggles with fans, even sharing in a December episode of her Mina AF podcast that a work situation had left her "feeling funky" after it seemed to not be coming together the way she hoped. "When I get in that space, I realize what is happening is I'm just doing a lot of comparison to a lot of people that I shouldn't," she said. "I'm making so many changes and so many decisions and not knowing if they're the right ones or the good ones or the ones that are going to backfire."

The home renovation expert continued, "I'm just constantly questioning everything I do, or don't do. And every once in a while it just kind of gets to me when I am feeling a little bit, I don't know, I guess vulnerable. I let that outside s— creep in." Good Bones ended in 2023 after eight seasons.