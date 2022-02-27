Heidi Montag Raises Eyebrows With Video Showing Her Eat Raw Liver

Heidi Montag has drawn the attention of The Hills fans and many critics over the years. Still, she continues with her life despite the criticism or to spite the critics. The reason isn’t apparent. Her latest attention-grabbing decision is a video on her Instagram page downing a massive bite of raw liver.

“There are so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver,” Montag says in the clip while holding a big piece of liver in hand. “So, see, I already had a huge bite here…You definitely get used to it.”

Montag wanted to avoid comments about her snack choice, which isn’t a surprise, so the comments were turned off. It also isn’t the first time she has chowed down on some bull testicles earlier in February while chewing on a bit of raw bison liver back in January.

“Eating bull balls, it’s all about the animal organs,” she wrote on the post from earlier in February. She also said when going in on the bison liver that she would “pretend it’s carpaccio,” the thinly sliced raw meat coined in 1950.

Montag’s dietary decisions all seem part of her efforts to get healthier and trim down, possibly sparked by some battles with body shaming and her efforts to have a second child with husband Spencer Pratt. He lashed out at several people, including his sister Stephanie.

“I love my body!” Montag wrote at the time. “Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant(not yet). I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be [body shamed]! I love [food] and [wine]! I am going to enjoy my life!”

Her quest to have a second child didn’t stop there, but has also taken some odd turns not including the raw meat diet. One specific example comes from August 2021, with Montag having a hysteroscopic polypectomy medical procedure to raise the chance to get pregnant.

“I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I’m excited today,” Montag explained. “I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant… I’m excited. Please, God, I pray that I’ll be able to get pregnant after this.”