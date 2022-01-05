Heidi Montag Gives Update About Trying for Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is opening up about her fertility struggles just five months after undergoing surgery to improve her chances of getting pregnant. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, shared Instagram photos with her 4-year-old son Gunner on Tuesday, sharing her feelings about trying for baby number two with husband Spencer Pratt.

“So thankful for my angel,” Montag captioned the sweet mother-son photos. “I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!” In August, the MTV personality shared on her YouTube channel that she was undergoing a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove non-cancerous uterine polyps to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

“I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I’m excited today,” Montag said at the time. “And I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant.” She continued that she hoped to get pregnant “right away” after the procedure, adding, “Obviously, I think it’s the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn’t have other problems and complications from this.”

Pratt has also been open about the couple’s fertility journey, telling Hollywood Life in October he regretted waiting to start trying for their second child. “If I had known how hard it was to get pregnant for at least us the second time there would have never been a disagreement,” the reality star shared at the time. “I feel bad that I slowed the process down when it was already going to be this slow of a process. She had a surgical procedure and still to no success. It’s very hard. I definitely don’t wish this journey on anyone.”

That same month, the Speidi Podcast co-host told Us Weekly that fertility had caused tension in his 13-year marriage. “[It’s] definitely [added] stress,” he said at the time. “It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship. We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.”