Heidi Montag Seen Eating Raw Animal Organs to Help Fertility Issues

Heidi Montag was photographed chowing down on a raw bison heart while on the go in Los Angeles Thursday. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, was caught taking a bite of the large, raw organ stashed in a plastic bag while out on a walk in photos obtained by PEOPLE Thursday. Montag would go on to tell the outlet she’s very interested in anthropology, especially “the way humans are meant to eat.”

“I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets,” the MTV personality explained. “When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bioavailable to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Montag acknowledged there is “always risk eating raw,” including foods like sushi, “I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.” The reality star said she had been looking into “the carnivore diet” and thought she would give it a try as she and husband Spencer Pratt try for a second child, adding to their family with 4-year-old son Gunner. “I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” she said. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

Montag has “definitely adjusted” to the animal organ taste, after first posting her change of diet to Instagram last month in a video that showed her eating raw liver as well as bull’s testicles. In the video, the reality star claimed there are “so many benefits to eating liver” and “animal organs,” and she has been open about looking for ways to increase her fertility after undergoing hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery last August to have non-cancerous uterine polyps removed.