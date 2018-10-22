Heather Dubrow Reveals Her Advice for ‘RHOC’ Newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson have learned pretty quickly that being the new women on The Real Housewives of Orange County is no easy task.

Amid fights about religion, relationships and divorce, the two newcomers to the O.C. have had their hands full trying to fit in with Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. And while former RHOC star Heather Dubrow told PopCulture.com that she doesn’t keep up with the Bravo show’s drama after her exit prior to season 12, she did have some advice for Simpson and Kirschenheiter.

“The advice I would give is try to be as authentic as you can and try not to take everything so personally,” she told PopCulture in a recent interview. “Because for every 30 hours you film, 20 minutes make it to the air, so you can’t show everything. So you’ll feel like part of your story’s missing and that kind of thing, and you get judged. It’s part of the gig, so try not to take it all personally.”

That doesn’t mean the Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig star is desperate to put her reality show days behind her.

“I’m very, very grateful [to have been on the show],” she explained. “I’m super appreciative. It was a very difficult show to do, but it was such an incredible platform for so many other things that [husband Dr. Terry Dubrow] and I do. … It’s led me down different roads that I didn’t see coming.”

She continued, “So, I’m always going to be grateful and when I look back on the show, I never think, ‘Gosh, this was bad. I’m sad about this.’ I don’t feel that way at all. I have very good revisionist history. I feel like I remember how fun I was with some of the girls and how much fun we had and laughed a lot. I like to remember that.”

Now that’s she’s done worrying about the drama in Orange County, Dubrow and her husband Terry, of Botched fame, have been collaborating on a number of projects, including their most recent book on “biohacking” your body through interval eating, The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless.

The book, which was released in mid-October, teaches people looking to lose weight, fight aging and improve their mental acuity, how to harness periodic fasting to improve their lives.

Terry told PopCulture exclusively last month, “So when we came up the exact formula for doing this, and this is exactly how we live, we didn’t even think we were gonna write a book about it. We were just doing it for ourselves. … We came up with this whole thing, and we were eating like this and people started commenting like, ‘Wow. You’re 60, she’s turning 50, and you look ageless. How do you have these bodies?’ People were asking, ‘What’s he doing to you?’ Like as if there’s a magic chamber somewhere in our house that he’s doing some secret procedure. And I’m like no — it’s the way we eat and the way we exercise. There’s really no hunger, which sounds so counterintuitive.”

“I promise you I intend to live my best life until my life is no longer,” Heather added. “I have 3 young kids and I intend to stay active and doing sports with them and running around with them forever. And I think everyone is capable of doing this. It’s just about saying yes. And if you look at these people that we have put in our control group, they are all different body types: men and women, a huge age spread, and everyone has been able to work this into their life.”

The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless is available now wherever you buy books.

