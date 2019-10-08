Hailey Bieber Adds Tiffany Set to Her Engagement Ring, Posts Stunning New Photo

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is rocking some serious bling now that she’s walked down the aisle for a second time with husband Justin Bieber. After the celebrity couple wed in an intimate South Carolina ceremony last week, the model took to Instagram Stories to show off her stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring, now paired with two diamond wedding bands from Tiffany & Co.

“Love my wedding band set,” she wrote alongside the sparkling snap, giving a nod to the jewelry company, “thank you @tiffanyandco.”

After marrying in a private New York City courthouse ceremony last year, the new Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have frequently gone to bat to defend their relationship, with the “Baby” singer going off on an Instagram commenter who implied after their first set of nuptials that the marriage was intended for him to “get back” at Selena Gomez.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart,” he wrote in his response. “But I am head over heals (sic) in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

He continued, “Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me you’re not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

Hailey also spoke to the exterior forces trying to criticize their relationship in a cover story for Vogue Australia that was published earlier this month.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she said of weathering the storm surrounding her high-profile relationship. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’”

She added, “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

