Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared another at-home performance of their duet, "Nobody But You," on Monday night, this time performing the song for the season finale of The Voice. Before their performance, Shelton had a message for staffers at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, to which he recently donated $150,000. "I wanted to say very quickly, thank you to all the Oklahoma regional food banks, frontline workers, thanks to all the food bank workers across this country," he said in a video message filmed in front of the Tishomingo, Oklahoma location of his bar, Ole Red.

"You're out there, you're taking care of people, and we love you for it. Be sure, if you're watching this, donate to your local food bank. I'm about to go in here and do a song with Gwen Stefani for you guys." He turned around and attempted to enter the building, but the door was locked, prompting Shelton to shout, "Hey Gwen! It's locked!" The clip then cut to the two inside ready to perform, Shelton holding an acoustic guitar and asking his girlfriend, "You ready?" before they started to sing.

The Voice's season finale was a star-studded affair, including performances by Lady Antebellum, Bon Jovi and the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G. In addition, Shelton and his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas teamed with Season 18 Battle Advisor Bebe Rexha and former The Voice coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira for a supergroup performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door." This season was Jonas' first as a coach and the coaches for next season have not yet been announced.

"I'm gonna say that ever since Nick Jonas joined the show, it hasn't been the same. Let's just say, we can't even be in the same room as that guy," Shelton joked. "If he comes back, maybe we'll have to do it from our homes again, which is fine with me, having said that." Clarkson also hinted at Jonas' possible return while lamenting the fact that the majority of the season's final episodes were filmed remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The one thing I will say that has been a bummer, especially for Nick, this being his first season, is there's a lot of fun in the lives when the energy in there, you're all in the room together," she said. "That kind of camaraderie comes across not only on camera, but with us, and it helps us have a good time... I'm a little bummed for him that he didn't get to feel that, you know, with us, but that's not to say he won't."