Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His 'Most Expensive Hair and Makeup Artist'

Blake Shelton is currently filming The Voice from his ranch in Oklahoma, which means he doesn't have his usual team of hair and makeup artists to help him look his best. Instead, he is relying on girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who is quarantining at his ranch with him and several of her family members. "I just had the most expensive hair and makeup artist on the planet Earth, Gwen Stefani, fix my hair and makeup for me," Shelton joked during the show's first remote episode. "I hope that I look appropriate for this thing."

"It's nice to be at home, I got to be honest, and I don't hate this part of what's happening," he added. "To be able to work from home, I've never been able to do that." Shelton's fellow coaches are also videoing in from home for the remote shows — Kelly Clarkson from her family's ranch in Montana and John Legend and Nick Jonas from their homes in Los Angeles. "Being a working parent with three children running around has been challenging, but it's all right," Clarkson said. "Trying to figure everything out, that's been challenging, but I do love Montana, so, I'm glad that I'm home and I get to work from there."

"It's been bizarre, as I'm sure it has been for so many," Jonas added. "But I got to say, I feel really lucky to be able to be home at this time when so many people are on the front lines doing what they can to help others so, to those putting themselves in harm's way, thank you, and just know from all of us, we're so thrilled to get to do this for you."

The Voice had its first remote episode on May 4, during which the Top 17 contestants performed in the hope of advancing to the Top 9, who were chosen the next evening. Contestants are performing from their homes and have been receiving remote mentoring sessions with their coaches as well as wardrobe, art direction and state-of-the-art production kits. "There's no way around it, this is super weird," Shelton mused. "But it’s a way that we can keep the show going and keep these kids in front of America. They still get their opportunity, still get their chance, they’re still hanging out there week to week based on how their performance goes, and it’s tough, there’s no way around it. […] But the show must go on, as they say."