‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Get Your First Look at the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Spinoff

The Chrisley kids are setting out on their own — and it might be the thing to push dad Todd Chrisley over the edge!

In the brand new Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley (premiering Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET), Savannah and Chase Chrisley leave Nashville behind for Los Angeles to prove they’re ready to strike out on their own.

But are the two really ready for a cross-country roadtrip? Especially one with a certain member of their family tagging along?

First Glimpse

First Glimpse

In the first full-length trailer for the USA spinoff, Chase and Savannah decide to chase their dreams, leaving Nashville behind for the west coast lifestyle.

“For every family there comes a time where the kids must spread their wings and leave the nest,” a voice teases as the Chrisley kids lay out their big plans.

“I feel like we need to get out of Nashville — see if it helps us find ourselves,” Savannah tells her brother, who echoes. “I gotta let my wings fly.”

Los Angeles Bound

As the two ponder what the future has for them, Savannah concludes in the trailer, “I think LA is where we need to be.”

This isn’t the first time the pageant queen has talked about moving to the City of Angels, proving to her father during the most recent season of Chrisley Knows Best that she was ready to take on pageant operations on the west coast.

It’s no coincidence that Savannah’s serious boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, plays hockey for the Anaheim Ducks…

Thinking of the Future

In addition to taking on more responsibility in the pageant world and spending time with her man, Savannah has plenty in mind for her time in LA.

“I’m gonna focus on my brand,” the Faith Over Fear designer explains in the trailer. “I wanna create products that empower women.”

As for Chase?

“I’m gonna go out there and focus on acting,” he declares.

Parental Doubt

It comes as no surprise that dad Todd and mom Julie are a little skeptical of their kids leaving Nashville for the LA dream.

“I look forward to eating in the restaurant that Chase is gonna be working in,” Todd jokes of his son’s acting aspirations.



Always the voice of reason, Julie responds, “We should hear them out! I mean what could they get into?”



“Jail!” Todd reminds her.

Getting Things Done

It’s not clear yet how Savannah and Chase convinced their parents to support them in their dreams, but it’s clear that the Chrisley Knows Best kids worked their magic — to an extent.

“My dad only gave us three months to make our dreams come true,” Chase explains of the arrangement looming above them as they try to make their way.

Don’t Forget Nanny Faye

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any supervision from an older Chrisley.

Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, is also tagging along, he explains: “My mother is roadtripping with them.”

Faye being there doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of trouble to be had, as fans of Chrisley Knows Best know well.

“We’re making memories,” Faye justifies.

On the Road

As the brother-sister duo make their way west with their rambunctious grandmother, there’s plenty of drama going on back home.

Unsurprisingly, Todd is a little concerned with how his kids are faring without his guiding hand, even accusing Savannah of “join[ing] a cult” for going on a women’s retreat.

Here They Come

It’s clear there’s plenty of adventure, drama and humor to come in Growing Up Chrisley, which premieres on Tuesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

To watch the series online, visit usanetwork.com and sign in with your cable provider, or check OnDemand following the initial airing.