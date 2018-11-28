‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Is Back, Fans Go Wild With Anticipation

ABC’s holiday staple The Great Christmas Light Fight is back for the holiday season, and fans are ecstatic.

The show began airing its fifth season ABC on Monday night, with back-to-back episodes of the program. Fans having been waiting nearly a year to see the annual holiday series, so anticipating was boiling over by the time the show kicked off.

“I can’t even with how happy I am that The Great Christmas Light Fight is back,” one fan wrote.

Fan Matthew Jackson added, “Y’all know how some people tweet about House Hunters every damn night? That’s me with The Great Christmas Light Fight. Brace for impact.”

See some of the reactions below.

Great Christmas Light Fight is baaaacckkk 🤗😃 — Mei Ling 💕 (@Team_Trin) December 4, 2017

The great Christmas light fight on abc is about to start I’ve only been waiting for this about a month — Dayquane (@lilscrog) December 5, 2017

PSA: The Great Christmas Light Fight is back on!! 🎄🎄🎄 — Bryan Frank (@BryanUOR) December 5, 2017