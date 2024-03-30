Gordon Ramsay Show 'Hell's Kitchen' Makes Big Change for Seasons 23 and 24

Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen has been given a big renewal with some big changes. According to Deadline, Fox has renewed the long-running cooking series for Seasons 23 and 24. On top of that, the series will also be moving to the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. While some might think that the location is a bit random, it is the location of one of Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurants, which opened last year.

This isn't the first time Hell's Kitchen has switched locations. The first 18 seasons were produced in Los Angeles, with Seasons 19 and 20 moving to Las Vegas. Seasons 21 and 22 were then moved back to California and shot back-to-back in Burbank. As of now, it's unknown if the series will continue to film in Connecticut following Season 24, assuming Fox renews the series again, but it should be interesting to see how this new location does.

"As my very first show on Fox, Hell's Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart, and it's incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons," Ramsay said in a statement. "This show just keeps getting better and better, and with Fox, ITV, and A. Smith & Co. as my partners, you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent, and more intense competition in Hell's Kitchen in the years to come."

"Gordon Ramsay's fiery star power set against the backdrop of Foxwoods' stunning property guarantees that the next two seasons of Fox's show will deliver an unparalleled culinary showdown and viewing experience for Hell's Kitchen fans," said Foxwoods CEO Jason Guyot.

News of Hell's Kitchen's renewal comes just a couple of months after the Season 22 finale in January. As of now, there's no set premiere date for Season 23, so fans will just have to wait for more information, which will hopefully come soon. In the meantime, there are plenty of other shows to watch that will keep the tastebuds going.

Hell's Kitchen's double renewal continues Gordon Ramsay's Fox takeover. The celebrity chef has four other shows on the network: MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Kitchen Nightmares, and the newest series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which is also switching locations from California to the UK. It's clear that he has no plans to slow down any time soon, and it's going to be exciting to see what he may be cooking up next.