Gordon Ramsay Gets Emotional Watching Daughter’s Performance on UK Reality Dance Competition

Gordon Ramsay couldn’t help but get emotional watching his 19-year-old daughter Tilly perform on Strictly Come Dancing Saturday. The chef, 54, could be seen wiping away tears as he watched his second youngest child with wife Tana Ramsay dance the Charleston with partner Nikita Kuzmin. As the judges awarded a 34/40 score to the dance to “Yes Sir! That’s My Baby” by FirehouseFive Plus Two, the camera panned to see The MasterChef star getting emotional by his wife’s side.

“What an amazing performance tonight,” the Hells’ Kitchen host gushed on Instagram Saturday. “@bbcstrictly lines are open. So proud well done.” Tilly also took to social media to comment on the successful dance, writing, “Last night was all about getting comfortable with the uncomfortable and pushing myself out my comfort zone!! Massive thank you to @nikita_kuzman or helping me do this, you are the BEST.”

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and Oscar, 2. The celebrity chef told The Telegraph in February that he had no plans to leave his children an inheritance. “[My money is] definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way,” he said at the time. “It’s not to spoil them. The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.” He added another “firm” rule in their family is that his children can’t ask him for a job.

“I don’t want the staff thinking, ‘F— it’s Ramsay’s kid, we can’t tell them off,’” Gordon said in a March 2019 radio appearance. “You want to work in this business? You f— off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business. … I take a lot of flak for being straight and honest, but I’m not worried.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a soft spot for his kids. In November 2019, Gordon celebrated Tilly’s 18th birthday with a sweet social media tribute. “18yrs ago today this gorgeous lady was born,” he began. “[Matilda] you are gracious incredibly unselfish and always thinking of others before yourself. I’m so proud and happy to share our birthdays together. You are my best ever birthday present, love you Kiddo. Dad X.”