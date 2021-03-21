Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Destroys Him With TikTok Prank

✖

In a year when we're all stuck at home, many have turned to TikTok as a distraction. Who among us didn't initially scoff at the Vine knock-off, only to download the video app and lose hours scrolling through the For You Page? If you've spent any time on the app, you've probably seen Tilly Ramsay's videos, which frequently feature her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Tilly's racked up 6.8 million followers on TikTok, and her latest video is proof of why.

In the hilarious video, Tilly pranks her dad with a "disappearing egg" trick. Tilly appears to shove an egg into a water bottle without breaking it, and when Ramsay looks into the bottle to examine it, she squirts the water in his face and smashes the egg on his head. As the incredulous Ramsay cracks up over the prank, Tilly makes a break for it. She posted the video with the caption "I'm still running far far away....," and Ramsay reposted it to his Instagram, saying "Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

While Tilly may be the TikTok star, the world-famous chef has also been delighting fans with TikTok exploits of his own. Ramsay delights his 21.9 million followers by sharing recipes and feuding with vegans, but mostly by roasting people's cooking. Amateur and professional chefs alike tag the Hell's Kitchen star in their videos, and then Ramsay duets them and offers his critique. For example, private chef Sonny Hurrell shared a video where he cooked braised short ribs with mashed potatoes and carrots. Ramsay responded, saying "so far so good, big boy." That is until he added fresh carrots instead of serving the ones he had cooked with.

"What the hell? Why are you playing Connect Four with those carrots? Where are the original carrots that cooked for two and a half hours?” Ramsay shouted. “The carrots were the flavor, you doughnut! Show me the carrots!" Hurrell shared his delight over Ramsay's response with The Washington Post. "He would never in a million years serve those carrots. They were mush, and the flavor’s already been extracted,” Hurrell said. “It was kind of funny, but I think he just need something to say. I was beyond proud."