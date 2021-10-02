Gordon Ramsay Shocks Fans During Emotional ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Appearance Supporting Daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay may be known for his tough exterior and no-nonsense attitude, but the celebrity chef just might have a secret soft center. Ramsay’s eldest daughter, Matilda or “Tilly,” is a contestant on the British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, and the Hotel Hell star was in the audience on Saturday watching her absolutely crush The Charleston with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The Strictly judges were blown away by the performance, with Anton Du Beke declaring that he “really, really enjoyed” it and Shirley Ballas calling her a “powerhouse.” The 19-year-old’s performance ended up being the best of the night, taking the top spot on the leaderboard with a score of 34 points. While Tilly was obviously thrilled, Ramsay was in the audience and was caught crying with pride.

Seeing the Kitchen Nightmares terror break down In tears on live television caused a Twitter sensation, with many happy to see Ramsay have a heart. “Gordon Ramsey crying 2021 really has shown us everything,” tweeted one shocked viewer.

“Gordon Ramsey making us all fools. Who knew he had feelings!? Biggest improvement this week and he’s not even dancing,” tweeted another viewer.

“And we all thought we’d never see Gordon Ramsey cry unless he ate lamb from the microwave, but here he is crying with pride watching his daughter and I can’t,” joked another Twitter user.

“Oh my God, don’t, I cannot handle weepy Gordon Ramsey,” wrote another Strictly fan. “Gordon Ramsey getting emotional over Tilly’s dance was so wholesome,” quipped another Twitter user.

“Love seeing the softer side of Gordon Ramseygetting emotional watching Tilly absolutely smash the Charlston,” tweeted another viewer. “That’s Gordon Ramsey’s reputation as a tough guy out the window!” joked another. “Gordon Ramsey crying has got me feeling all kinds of emosh,” tweeted one emotional viewer.