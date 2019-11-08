Gordon Ramsay Celebrates Daughter Matilda’s 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Looks like Gordon Ramsay has a softer side after all — at least when it comes to daughter, Matilda. As the Hell’s Kitchen star celebrated Tilly’s 18th birthday, which happens to be on the same day as his 52nd, the chef left followers feeling seriously touched as they read his heartfelt words about being a father. Sharing a photo of him and his daughter in a kitchen bearing her name in massive letters, as well as a close-up candid shot, Ramsay had nothing but sweet words for Tilly as she celebrated the major milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Nov 7, 2019 at 7:16pm PST

“18yrs ago today this gorgeous lady was born,” he began. “[Matilda] you are gracious incredibly unselfish and always thinking of others before yourself.”

“I’m so proud and happy to share our birthdays together,” he continued. “You are my best ever birthday present, love you Kiddo. Dad X.”

The celebrity chef is father to five children with wife Tana — Tilly, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 21-year-old Megan and baby Oscar, whom the couple welcomed in April.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch !” Ramsay wrote alongside a photo of his wife and the new baby upon Oscar’s birth.

Previously, the family mourned a devastating miscarriage when Tana was five months along, which Ramsay shared in a 2016 Facebook post, calling the loss of their son, who they were going to name Rocky, “devastating.”

“Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months. We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done,” Ramsay wrote at the time.

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil M / Contributor, Getty