'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Memorial Day Reminder Has Fans Cheering

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk shared an important Memorial Day reminder on his Instagram page, and it has fans cheering. In the post, Starsiak Hawk shared a graphic that clarifies the purposes and meanings behind different military holidays. "Armed Forces Day is for those still in their uniform. Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform. Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform."

Fans of the reality star have been showering her post with positive comments, with one writing, "Thank you for posting this. As a retiree, we try to explain it to all. People forget, and there is grace for that...but the reminders to all are so appreciated." Someone else added, "Thank You! Everyone forgets what today is about." A final user wrote, "Glad you reminded folks since they usually get it wrong....if you have ever served or are/were a serving family, you do know the difference....it’s a Memorial...big hint!"

In a previous interview with PopCulture, the Good Bones star exclusively opened up about her new store, District Co., which is the brick-and-mortar store that serves as an extension of her home renovation brand Two Chicks & a Hammer. "[District Co.] is my happy place," she said. Notably, the store recently launched an online shopping option as well.

"I was having a really stressful, crazy day. […] I was like, 'I'm just going to go to the store.' It wasn't even open. I just went and wandered around, and took some videos and pictures, and grabbed a bottle of wine to take home," Starsiak Hawk said. "But it's just nice because there's something there for everyone, which is what we really wanted. We wanted anyone to be able to walk in and leave with something."

Starsiak Hawk also shared how it had been for her and her husband, Steve, to parent young children during the Covid-19 pandemic. "It's obviously so different for everyone. Steve started working from home before a lot of people did because he does sales and drives around," she said, then revealing that their young son Jack grew very attached to his father over the weeks and months. "The second dad walks out of his sight, it's like bloody murder — you'd think someone was killing him," Starsiak Hawk joked.