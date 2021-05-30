'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Son Adorably Sports Indy 500 Fashion

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk's family is feeling ready for the Indy 500! Ahead of Sunday's big race, the Indiana-based HGTV star shared a photo of 2-year-old son Jack getting ready for the race in his Two Chicks District Co. Indy 500 gear, letting fans know they could stop by the shop to pick up their own if they needed some festive attire to cheer on their favorite drivers.

The Good Bones star's followers couldn't help but comment on how adorable of a model Jack makes, with one person commenting, "Well was thinking Jack looked like you but I’m seeing Daddy for sure in this picture! He’s a cutie!" Another person asked, "Who is his favorite driver?" while a third commented that he was "stinkin' cute" in the race gear.

Starsiak Hawk opened up to PopCulture about building District Co. in her hometown back in February, calling it her "happy place." She explained at the time, "I was having a really stressful, crazy day. […] I was like, 'I'm just going to go to the store.' It wasn't even open. I just went and wandered around, and took some videos and pictures, and grabbed a bottle of wine to take home. But it's just nice because there's something there for everyone, which is what we really wanted. We wanted anyone to be able to walk in and leave with something."

Opening the store as an extension of her home renovation brand Two Chicks & a Hammer in June 2020, Starsiak Hawk told PopCulture was a dream come true, especially looking at the "growth of the company" in the five years her family's show has been on the air. "It's just been really cool to see what the company has turned into," she explained.

Being a working mother of Jack and daughter Charlie, 8 months, Starsiak Hawk decided to undergo a "mommy makeover" last year, going under the knife for a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants. She opened up to PEOPLE following her recovery about feeling "mom-guilt" before undergoing the procedures and how she was able to overcome those emotions. "I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this because it's super selfish," the HGTV personality shared in January. "But I decided that's OK, and I just have to keep telling myself that. ...It's like this mom-guilt that everyone else needs to be taken care of except you."