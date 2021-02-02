'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Real About Her 'Happy Place' (Exclusive)

✖

Between shooting a home renovation series on HGTV with her mom, starring on subsequent shows for the network and writing a new children's book — out now on Amazon — Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk has been keeping herself incredibly busy. But while she might unwind on her days off with family and friends in sunny Indianapolis hitting up her favorite joints in the Broad Ripple area, the 36-year-old reveals to PopCulture.com there is one place that makes her oh-so-happy and it's most welcoming to everyone.

"[District Co.] is my happy place," the Good Bones star told us in our series,PopCulture @ Home, of the brick-and-mortar store, now available online. "I was having a really stressful, crazy day. […] I was like, 'I'm just going to go to the store.' It wasn't even open. I just went and wandered around, and took some videos and pictures, and grabbed a bottle of wine to take home. But it's just nice because there's something there for everyone, which is what we really wanted. We wanted anyone to be able to walk in and leave with something."

The mom of two reveals she wanted to keep prices "reasonable" for their store to align with their Midwestern values and hospitality. "I feel like Midwest — they're approachable people. The store should be approachable. That's what we ran with. It's comfy," she said adding how it embraces "modern" living. "It's going to be a livable, comfy version of modern. So, the stores just got a little bit of that and we switch it out all the time. Our spring stuff all came in a couple of weeks ago — it was all in the back room, but it makes me happy. There'll be flowers too."

Two Chicks District Co., an extension of her home renovation brand Two Chicks & a Hammer, opened in June 2020 in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. In an interview with PopCulture at the time, Starsiak Hawk revealed how incredibly proud she was of the "growth of the company," in the almost five years the show has been on the air. "It's just been really cool to see what the company has turned into," she said of the store featuring a quaint bistro alongside home décor and furniture. "We want it to be where you can come in, and anyone can leave with something. We've got furniture, side tables, occasional chairs, rugs, toiletries, and bedding, but also really cool, candlesticks and vases, jewelry, and funny socks."

Two Chicks District Co. is located at 1531 S East St. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their regular store hours are noted as Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. For more information on the store and to plan your visit, check out their official website for more details. Mina Starsiak Hawk's children's book, Built Together, is now available to purchase from Amazon, with the new author offering book signings at District Co. this month.