'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Candid About the One Thing She Gets Asked About 'A Lot'

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk became famous for her inventive home renovations, but she grew her popularity in part due to her down-to-earth and candid approach to motherhood. Hawk shares the ups and downs of being a mom on Instagram, and in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, she opened up about her youngest daughter Charlie's medical condition. She shared an adorable snap of Charlie where a growth was visible on her forehead, and Starsiak Hawk used a follower's response to open up a conversation about visibility and acceptance.

Starsiak Hawk received a message from a follower asking "Not trying to be rude but genuinely curious about what's on her forehead?" which prompted a response from the HGTV star. "I get asked this a lot," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Of course not," Starsiak Hawk wrote in response to the follower's denial of rudeness before giving a brief explanation of the condition. "It’s a hemangioma. A lot of people call them strawberries. Something of a birth (sic) mark. It will typically grow larger for the first year then start to shrink."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

Starsiak Hawk continued in an additional story post when a follower thanked her for her openness about the condition, which is a noncancerous growth of blood vessels. "My daughter has a hemangioma on her forehead as well and to see someone on such a large social media platform let it shine and not try to hide it makes the picture even better," the person wrote. "I did a screenshot to my husband to happily show him your baby has one too! Thank you for letting her be her!"

Starsiak Hawk shared the message, saying "And THIS is why I deal with all the dumb comments… bc to the people who need to hear it or see it, they get it. That’s enough." She has shared a lot of the less-than-Instagram-ready moments of life with two kids before, like when she posted a "real life" photo of Charlie and Jack, admitting that life is "a little messy, not picture-perfect but absolutely complete and full of love and happiness." She explained that her children are "two, slightly disheveled, insanely happy humans" who have "so many people in their lives that love them."