'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's New Photo of Daughter Charlie Sparks Hilarious Responses

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk shared a hilarious photo of her daughter Charlie, on Instagram, and it sparked some laugh-out-loud responses. In the photo, little Charlie can be seen with her lips pouted and baby food covering her face. She's also tossing some serious side-eye and has her hair pulled up to protect it from the mess.

In the post's caption, Starsiak Hawk asked her followers to caption the photo and noted that she would randomly choose a winner to send a prize to. The DIY reality star's followers quickly jumped into action, posting some very funny caption options. One person quipped, "I can’t remember, did she say this was trash or a treasure?" Someone else added, "'Charlie doesn’t share her food' (Joey Tribbiani voice)." Scroll down to see the photo — as well as some other adorable photos of Charlie — and read some more hilarious comments.