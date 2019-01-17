‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares Bright Eyed Photo of Baby Jack Richard

Just hours after giving birth, HGTV‘s Good Bones star Mina Starsiak is sharing another photo of her newborn son, Jack Richard.

Starsiak, who welcomed her a baby boy with husband, Stephen Hawk on Thursday, Aug. 9 at St. Vincent Carmel in Indianapolis, took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot of her infant son, looking bright eyed and curious.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is my favorite so far,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji. “He’s looking sooooooo much like his daddy [Stephen Hawk].”

Starsiak, who stars on the home renovation show Good Bones that finds the 33-year-old real estate agent and her mother, Karen E. Laine revitalizing Indianapolis, Indiana, one property at a time, also shared video of her little nugget with HGTV’s official Instagram.

“He’s super chill and we cannot be more excited,” Starsiak said from the hospital bed with husband, Stephen by her side, while sharing with fans details of baby Jack.

Jack Richard was born early Thursday morning at 4:15 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches upon his arrival. He is the first child for Starsiak and her husband, who tied the knot in June 2016. The couple is also “parents” to three dogs, Sophie, Beatrice and Frank.

The parental instinct isn’t exactly new for Starsiak and her husband, as it was reported in 2017 that the couple took in her sister’s 2-year-old daughter, Julie “Juju Bean” for about a year, with the experience confirming the couple was ready for parenthood.

In an interview with PEOPLE last winter, Starsiak said the experience of taking Julie in has changed her life for the better.

“I think everyone likes me better now that I had Julie, my ‘Juju Bean,’” the HGTV star told the magazine at the time. “I can be somewhat cold, but when you have a kid, you just can’t be.”

Starsiak and her husband, Stephen made the decision to care for her niece after her younger sister Jessica went through a difficult time, with the HGTV star revealing Julie is now back with her mother after she figured it all out.

“Now [Julie’s] back with her and she seems to be doing well so it’s really good,” Starsiak said.

Starsiak went on to say that though she was inexperienced before taking her niece in, the aspect of motherhood inspired her to start her own family.

“When I was younger I wanted six kids, but I think we’d be good with two,” she said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mina_starsiak_hawk