'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'Crazy Stuff' in Season 6 of HGTV Series (Exclusive)

Since first breaking out onto the scene in 2016, Mina Starsiak Hawk has found immense success between her home renovation series Good Bones and several series for HGTV including, Rock the Block and A Very Brady Renovation. But between a recent tease of a "secret project" coming up and new children's book out in February, Starsiak Hawk has shown no signs of slowing down as she is currently hard at work for the sixth season of her HGTV series with mom, Karen Laine.

With the mother-daughter duo buying crumbling properties in the eclectic Fountain Square and Broad Ripple neighborhoods of Indianapolis and gutting them down to the studs for beautiful, functional homes, the pair have had their share of renovation challenges over the past five years. But as Starsiak Hawk tells PopCulture.com exclusively while discussing her new book, Built Together, out Feb. 2, Season 6 will bring about some "crazy" moments.

"Gosh, there's always crazy stuff and they just run together in my head. I'm like, 'Did the one that fell down air?' I think it did,'" Starsiak Hawk told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home, throwing it back to Season 5's episode "Cottage Collapse," which saw the renovation experts deal with a home that just fell over.

While the 35-year-old stayed a bit mum on what fans can expect, she did share that the Two Chicks & a Hammer project manager and frequent Good Bones star, Cory Miller, gets in on some of the fun with a major investment thanks to the mother-daughter team. "Cory buys a house," she said. "So, that's really exciting. It's his first home purchase and it's one of ours — and in our neighborhood, so, it's a really cute episode. That one's fun for sure."

In a press release from HGTV last August, Good Bones was picked up for Season 6 and given a 14-episode season order starring Starsiak Hawk, Laine and their crew. The new season is set to premiere in the summer of 2021 and hasn't gone without a few behind-the-scenes teases from Starsiak Hawk and the crew on their social media.

The Season 6 renewal came a month before Starsiak Hawk gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Charlotte Drew — also known as Charlie — born Sept. 16, 2020. The multitalented lifestyle expert shares with PopCulture that while her debut children's book was written before Charlie ever came into the picture for her, Steve and their son Jack, she jokes about perhaps needing to write another so that her little girl doesn't "feel less loved."

Explaining how the vibrant children's book is a "cute play" on what she knows, Starsiak Hawk reiterates the message is about family being what you want it to be. "Less and less now, it's that traditional mom, dad, two-and-a-half kids," she said. "People seem to appreciate how open our family is about that. We're crazy. We all love each other. We figure it out."

Starsiak Hawk further reveals she has read Built Together so far to her 2-year-old toddler son, Jack. "He's super into animals, so he's more interested in who the dogs are because Frank and Sophie and our brown puppy, Beatrice, that, unfortunately, has since passed away. But, they're all in it and they pretty much look identical to them. So yeah, he seems to like it."

Built Together is now available for pre-order on Walmart and Amazon. For more digital and in-store retailers, head to Starsiak Hawk's official Instagram page for a complete list. To get the latest scoop on the HGTV star and more, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!