‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shuts Down Body Shamer With ‘Gentle Advice’

Mina Starsiak Hawk had some choice words when it came to a fan commenting on her body. The Good Bones star shared two photos from June and October 2021 to her Instagram Story on Jan. 6, looking back on the six months she spent working on her professional, mental and emotional development.

“During that first 6 months I learned one of the most important [things] about being outwardly successful is time for myself and confidence in myself,” she wrote. “That led to many changes, not least of which was my new outlook on my physical health.” Commenting on her physical changes between the two photos, the HGTV personality wrote, “[It] isn’t about the size on the right being better, some I’m sure would prefer my body type as it was on the left (as messages have reflected). The changes I’ve made have been for ME, not for anyone else; both physically and mentally.”

“So moral of the story: Do You! Whatever that looks like!” she concluded. “As long as it’s authentically you it’s the most perfect YOU there in.” The powerful message from Starsiak Hawk had some detractors pointing to the plastic surgery she underwent in December 2021 – with one person messaging the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder, “Didn’t you have lots of surgery done? This isn’t just from exercise and eating right?”

Reposting the message with a sticker reading, “Ok, Karen,” Starsiak Hawk shared her reply to the critical follower. “Well Sassy Cyndy, you’re right. It’s not from exercise and eating right. It’s ONLY from exercise bc I still don’t eat right!” she joked, adding in an aside that while her husband, Steve Hawk, makes “delicious and nutritious dinners” for their family, she also will “smash burritos,” eat pizza, go out for date night and “eat yummy brunches,” adding, “It’s all about balance people.”

She continued to the follower that the photo on the left of her original post was actually six months after her surgery, “and it doesn’t bother me one bit to correct you, but maybe be kinder to other people. You never know who is in a place where they aren’t as strong as they could be. Just some gentle advice. Do with it what you like.”