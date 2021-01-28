'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Dramatic Before and After Photos From Plastic Surgery

✖

Mom of two Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting candid about her post-baby body as she continues to recover from her "mommy makeover." Opening up about the dramatic process of getting back to feeling like herself again after welcoming both of her children via C-Section, the Good Bones star gave fans a candid look at her pre- and post-surgery body. Starsiak Hawk had previously revealed a six-week post-op photo earlier this month, at the time requesting that people "leave your judgment at home pretty please."

Starsiak Hawk, who shares 2-year-old son Jack and 4-month-old daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew with husband Steve Hawk, shared the images with PEOPLE this week as part of a story in which she discussed her decision to go under the knife. In the first of two images shared with the outlet, Starsiak Hawk can be seen just two days before surgery, taking a mirror selfie of herself in a bra and underwear. You can see the photos on PEOPLE by clicking here.

After undergoing the procedure on Dec. 5 to repair the 5-inch separation of her abdominal muscles called diastasis recti and because her C-section scar was a "very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore," she snapped another mirror selfie. Getting back to a state in which she now feels comfortable and "like myself again" wasn't an easy feat, as the Good Bones star underwent a complete "mommy makeover" that consisted of a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast implants across a five-hour procedure, which was followed by weeks of recovery time, with the second photo-documenting some of this. The photo shows Starsiak Hawk wearing tight compression garments to reduce swelling and also having drainage bags to manage the excess fluids from the incisions. The HGTV star said she "felt like an alien because I had drains to collect this bloody goo. It's like you're peeing and having your period all at the same time."

After welcoming Charlie in September, the Good Bones star revealed in November that she planned to undergo the operation, telling fans it was something she had been thinking about "a lot" as of late because she has been "judging" herself. Starsiak Hawk said her C-Section star did not serve as a reminder that she grew "a life or 10 months and then birthed it," but rather reminded "me that I was cut open and put back together in a way that doesn't feel like ME."

Starsiak Hawk traveled to Toledo, Ohio to undergo the procedure and traveled back to Indianapolis just days later to begin her recovery. Starsiak Hawk is still recovering, though she says she feels "strong, I feel attractive — and I feel like myself again."