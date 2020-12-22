'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Hawk's Family Assembles for 2020 Christmas Photo

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk is surrounding herself with family this holiday season, though there are a few members missing from the festivities. The HGTV star and newly-minted mom of two showed off her Christmas 2020 family picture with her 444,000 Instagram followers Monday night, which boasts a few changes from years’ past.

Snapped at her father Casey's home, the image showed Starsiak posing with several family members, including her husband, Steve Hawk, and their two children, 2-year-old son Jack Richard and 3-month-old daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk. She shared the sweet family photo alongside a caption reading, "And there you have it! Our big, crazy, loving, bickering, loyal, ever changing, ever growing family Christmas picture 2020." She also noted that this year's photo looked a bit difference than past Christmas photos, as some family members were unable to join the gathering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starsiak also drew attention to "the infamous 'fake snow' window in the background."

The post sparked a flurry of responses from the fans, with several simply in awe of little Charlie's impressive hair, somebody quipping, "you're daughter's hair is everything." Others simply wished Starsiak and her entire family a merry Christmas. Some curious minds also inquired about the whereabouts of Starsiak's mother, Karen Laine. As several other Good Bones fans pointed out, "this is her dads side of the family."

Starsiak's father Laine had three children together, including Starsiak, before eventually divorcing. The Good Bones star and her mother recently opened up about the complex family tree in an Instagram video, during which they explained Casey married a woman named Cheryl, with whom he welcomed two children named Tad and Jess, following the divorce. Laine, meanwhile, married Randy and they had a daughter, Kelsey.

Although busy explaining her family tree, Starsiak is being sure to spread some holiday cheer this season. Earlier in December, she rallied the help of her fanbase to help check off items on the Amazon wishlist for the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention (CHIP) Indianapolis. At the time, the Good Bones star said "homelessness doesn't have a face" and thanked her followers for "supporting that cause. It is very near and dear to mine and [her husband's] hearts."