'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Helps Raise Awareness for Homelessness Ahead of Christmas

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk thanked fans for their support of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention (CHIP) Indianapolis after she shared an Amazon wishlist of items the organization asked for to help the homeless during the Christmas season. Starsiak shared photos of pallets of clothing and other products her fans bought to help CHIP in its mission this year. The HGTV star shared a link to the wishlist again and reminded her fans that homelessness remains a major issue in Indianapolis and around the country.

After sharing photos of the palettes on her Instagram Story earlier this week, Starsiak noted that "homelessness doesn't have a face" and she received messages from people who experienced homelessness themselves but had never shared their stories before. "I think it's a dirty secret for some people because they don't fit the mold of what we think homelessness looks like," Starsiak said. "So thank you guys for supporting that cause. It is very near and dear to mine and [husband Steve Hawk's] hearts. Hawk also included the link to the wishlist again.

Earlier this week, CHIP announced it received a $1.25 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, reports WIBC. "This grant really helps us continue to build on the collective work that we’re doing as a community here in Indianapolis,” executive director Chelsea Harring-Cozzi said, adding that the grant helps the organization "divert more families from entering homelessness and having to spend any time in emergency shelters or living unsheltered." The grant will also help the group "connect and engage families who are living in shelters or living unsheltered to services to quickly resolve their homelessness" and "help families in securing permanent housing," Harring-Cozzi added.

CHIP also received $5 million in federal funding from the CARES Act, reports WFYI. Harring-Cozzi said the extra cash has helped the organization offer hotel facilities, which helps during the coronavirus pandemic. "The winter always brings unique challenges, and for many in this community is a matter of life and death," she explained. "And that we continue to push for low barrier emergency shelter options and permanent housing."

Starsiak is best known for hosting Good Bones on HGTV with her mother, Karen Laine. The show is set in Indianapolis, where the two opened a home rehab business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Although Laine retired from the business, she continues to appear on the show. Starsiak also opened a home funishings store in Indianapolis over the summer called Two Chicks District Co.