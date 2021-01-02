'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Heads out on New Year's Vacation With Daughter Kelsy in New Photos

✖

Good Bones star, Karen Laine is entering 2021 on a note so true in the form of her outgoing and adventurous side, and sharing a glimpse of the fun with fans. The HGTV personality took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a number of snapshots with her youngest daughter, Kelsy Spaeth of the two hiking in West Virginia this past week. In a carousel of images, Laine shares snapshots of the pair out on a cloudy trail, mountaintops, a selfie alongside Kelsy and the two partaking in board games.

"Blackwater Hills State park and Elkins, WV vacation with Kelsy: hiking in the rain (always on a trail, even if we didn't know which trail or where it was going), wine & cheese, table games. Perfect," she wrote alongside the images with the hashtag, "vacation with Kelsy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217)

Kelsy, who is the younger sister of Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk and youngest child of Laine, tied the knot in November to longtime love, Neil Spaeth. In addition to appearing on Good Bones from time-to-time, she also helps run the family business, Two Chicks & a Hammer with her Starsiak Hawk as Chief Business Officer. Last summer, the two siblings helped launch their first brick-and-mortar store, Two Chicks District Co. in Indianapolis, a 1,224-square-foot retail shop, dominating nearly half the space with home décor items featured on the current season of the HGTV show, featuring a snazzy 600-square-foot upfront bistro.

In an exclusive with PopCulture last June, Kelsy explained how the entire idea for their store, which was four years in the making, originated from a vision board her older sibling shared with their Chief Operating Officer, Alexa Howell. "One of the most common questions we get from our fans is where did you get [this]? So, it just made sense that we create a space where fans, guests and neighbors could come and shop the items that they [and we] love," Gray said. "We would have opened a lot sooner, but you know... life. We had to find the funding and time because the core business Two Chicks and a Hammer keeps us all pretty busy."

As for Laine, she will be back on the set of Good Bones in a short while. She and her daughter, Starsiak Hawk are heading into Season 6 of their popular HGTV show, which is set to premiere sometime in 2021. While fans will be eagerly awaiting new episodes, the biggest appeal for so many aside from the dazzling renovations is also the chance to see the interactions between the lead stars and their team members. While chatting with PopCulture last June, Laine revealed how her relationship with everyone stemmed from a maternal side.

"It's like with your kids, I love it. I like that we have an environment where we can have fun," the former lawyer and designer said, adding how she does grow concerned about Starsiak Hawk's brother, Tad. "He gets so involved in the game and he's got such a good heart. Oh my gosh, I don't think he ever thinks something bad will happen, because that's just not the way he thinks. He thinks life is fun, everybody's nice, this is going to be great. That's just his approach, but watching them all, it's like watching a pile of puppies roll around. It's the cutest thing in the world."

Good Bones airs on HGTV, check your local listings for times and days. For more on the fun renovation series and all your favorite stars, keep it locked to PopCulture.com!