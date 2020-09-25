'Good Bones': What to Know About Mina Starsiak's Brother Tad Starsiak

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak's brother, Tad Starsiak, is a favorite among fans of the show, but many may not know much about the tattooed home revitalization specialist. When it comes to his role in the show, Tad is Project Manager at Two Chicks and a Hammer — the company behind all the renovations done on Good Bones. However, he also does demolition work as well. According to The Cinemaholic, Tad first started working in demolition when he was just 8 years old, just to make extra money. He kept doing it as he worked his way through school. After graduating high school, he took his career to another level, by learning the ropes of being a project manager. In addition to all the skills that Tad brings with him to each project, he also provides a lot of comedy relief. In pure younger brother fashion, he serves up jokes and hilarious antics in almost every episode. He's wrestled with the crew, and even done some roof parkour, just for fun. Scroll down to learn more about Tad Starsiak!

Early Life

Born Thadeus Starsiak, Tad tends to keep his personal life private. Reason to Dance reports that his biological mother passed away when he was 12 years old and that this, understandably, had a deep emotional impact on him. While in middle school, he would volunteer at the Indianapolis zoo. Tad would later go on to work on many service projects while in high school.

Tad the Athlete

Tad's time at Indiana University took him into student athletics, before he moved over to home restoration and demolition full time. He participated in the co-ed cheer squad, and later became a cheer instructor for UCA (Universal Cheer Association). He would later go on to become the head cheer coach of his high school alma mater, Cardinal Ritter, for over two years.

Special Someone

Again, Tad does not share much about his personal life in the show, but over on Instagram fans can get a peek into his world, and see things like the sweet post he shared for a special woman in his life. "Happy Valentine's Day my Love," he wrote. "I'm incredibly blessed and grateful for your love and friendship. There have been many periods of rapid growth in my life and being with you I have grown so much. I appreciate the love, patience, and compassion you have given me for that growth."

Relationship with "Big Sis" Mina

Tad and Mina clearly have a very loving and solid sibling relationship. In a birthday post for her in 2019, Tad wrote: " I appreciate and love you dearly and am grateful for all the free drunk hair cuts you give me! You're an incredible mom and person. We are quite different, but it doesn't make it harder to love you, just get along sometimes. Enjoy your day. I'm a better person because of you in many ways. I love you."

"Daily Affirmations"

Tad is well known for being a kind and compassionate guy. That's on top of — and in addition to — his general "class clown" quality, which makes him a lot of fun to be around. In a Good Bones clip he shared back in July, Tad had everyone doing daily affirmations, and its obvious that everyone around him had fun and feels the love.

Uncle Tad

When he isn't busy demoing and working on house restoration with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Tad is a world-class uncle. In a sweet birthday post for Mina's son Jack, Tad wrote, "Happy 1st birthday Jack Jack! We all love your big smile and contagious laugh so much. You're getting so big so fast! Uncle Tad loves you buddy!" Notably, Tad is also now an uncle to Mina's new daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew.