Karen Laine: What to Know About the 'Good Bones' Mom and Her Family

Good Bones star Karen E. Laine is enjoying her retirment, though fans of her HGTV show might not even realize it. The home renovation expert is staying active, and continues to appear on her TV show, and on social media as well. Fans are taking a more and more personal look at the Good Bones cast as the family expands. Good Bones stars Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, in their job to renovate old homes and sell them for a profit. The mother-daughter duo are an inspiration to many, as they found their way into this enterprising career without planning on it, and quickly rose to prominence. These days, their stardom is at an all time high following the Season 5 finale of Good Bones and Starsiak's rising social media recognition after giving birth to her second child. Starsiak and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed their new daughter Charlotte Drew Hawk last week. Instagram followers have been swooning for Starsiak's precious baby photos, and for her 2-year-old son, Jack Richard, learning to be a big brother. Of course, since Good Bones is a family show, many are curious about how Laine feels about grandparenthood. Laine is having a great time in retirement, and many of her Instagram followers are living vicariously. Here is what you need to know about the HGTV star.

Retirement Hobbies View this post on Instagram Love Heals. Renovate Yourself. @the_demogod @loveheals_aparelll A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Aug 28, 2020 at 11:50am PDT Laine retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019, though she continues to appear on Good Bones consistently. However, in a blog post about her retirement, she listed all the other hobbies she intends to focus her energy on now. These include fishing, sailing, camping, watching the sunrise on the beach and spending time with her family. In addition to Starsiak, that includes her own mother and her husband. "I have been working in my garden. My husband is retired, so I have a playmate 24 hours a day. I'm his favorite person. I don't understand it," Laine said of retirement, in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. "It doesn't make any sense to me, but he just loves hanging out with me, and he's my favorite person, but it makes sense with him because he's super nice. And he has a Harley. We go for Harley rides. We get the kayak out and go for floats. We have a boat on Lake Monroe that finally got unwinterized, so we'll start sailing again." "We go camping; we go hiking, we go bike riding. Just hang out in the yard and play with the plants. Do little projects around the house. The stuff I did before but didn't do enough of. Now I've got plenty of time; I can do all I want," she added. prevnext

Banter with Mina View this post on Instagram Having some fun with @trane. Super comfy interior environment AND to recline on 😉 A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:40pm PDT Some Good Bones fans point out from time to time that Laine and Starsiak have dry humor and sarcastic banter, which Laine often seems to take the brunt of. Laine assured us that there's no malice behind these jokes, and that she actually takes it as a good sign when Starsiak "sasses" her. "They should know from seeing me on the show that I can handle it, and when my kids sassed me, I never, ever got mad at that — that's a sign of their intelligence," she said. prevnext

Secret Tattoo View this post on Instagram Are you ready for #sharkweek A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT While Laine is a lawyer, a maternal figure and responsible business owner, there is still plenty of room in her life for a little whimsy and fun. In a Season 4 episode of Good Bones, for example, fans got a brief peek at a tattoo on Laine's back. From the glimpse, it looked to be a koi fish, but in a subsequent interview with House Beautiful, Laine revealed that there is much more to it that fans did not see. "Most people are surprised to find that I have a tattoo that goes from the nape of my neck, covers my back, and extends down the backs of my thighs," she said. prevnext

'House Flipper' Label View this post on Instagram Stairway to heaven? A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217) on Aug 8, 2019 at 9:04am PDT In a 2016 interview with IndyStar, Laine differentiated her work with Starsiak from the typical "house flipping" some fans refer to. She said that the extensive work they do goes beyond "flipping" for a profit, and that they do more good for their community as well. "We truly are rehabbing neighborhoods," Laine said. "If we were flipping, we wouldn't strip down to studs, install new electrical, new HVAC, new plumbing or whatever else needs to be done. This is rehab. These houses need a good 12-step program." prevnext