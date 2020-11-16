'Good Bones' Fans Reach out After Karen Laine's Home Burglarized, 'Defecation' Vandalized

Karen Laine had quite the surprise when she discovered her Indianapolis home had been burglarized. The Good Bones star revealed that it happened last week, telling Fox 59 that someone broke in, took a few things and even “pooped in the garage.” She explained that this is the third time such an incident has occurred at her house and the second someone had defected there. The latest took place on the same day of her youngest daughter’s wedding.

While she didn’t specify too much about the prior incidents, she did note that this one felt “very personal and intentional.” Whoever was responsible for the crime, though, may not be able to escape for too long. According to Fox 59, Laine, who is a former deputy prosecutor, knows a thing or two about crime scenes and was quick to report to law enforcement where her credit cards were used and video was able to be recovered. As of Sunday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

After seeing the HGTV reality star have to go through this scary experience for a third time, many fans of the show sent messages to her expressing their concern and wishing for a quick turnaround on the police figuring out who was responsible for victimizing her property.