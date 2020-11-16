'Good Bones' Fans Reach out After Karen Laine's Home Burglarized, 'Defecation' Vandalized
Karen Laine had quite the surprise when she discovered her Indianapolis home had been burglarized. The Good Bones star revealed that it happened last week, telling Fox 59 that someone broke in, took a few things and even “pooped in the garage.” She explained that this is the third time such an incident has occurred at her house and the second someone had defected there. The latest took place on the same day of her youngest daughter’s wedding.
While she didn’t specify too much about the prior incidents, she did note that this one felt “very personal and intentional.” Whoever was responsible for the crime, though, may not be able to escape for too long. According to Fox 59, Laine, who is a former deputy prosecutor, knows a thing or two about crime scenes and was quick to report to law enforcement where her credit cards were used and video was able to be recovered. As of Sunday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the situation.
After seeing the HGTV reality star have to go through this scary experience for a third time, many fans of the show sent messages to her expressing their concern and wishing for a quick turnaround on the police figuring out who was responsible for victimizing her property.
As previously stated, if there’s one person a burglar wouldn’t want to mess with, it’s Laine. Her experience as a deputy prosecutor certainly comes in handy when it comes to dealing with a situation like this.
@mammachick1 Hi, Karen...I'm so sorry to read about your burglary. I can't fathom how someone could have the balls to do that to you...especially considering your background in law enforcement. But still...what a crappy (pun intended) thing to do to someone. I hope the DNA helps.— Mary Davis (@MaryD1953) November 15, 2020
Some fans of the show, however, were not aware of her history in defending the law. She spent years upholding the law as a defense attorney in Indianapolis before turning her eye to real estate with the urging of her daughter.
I had no idea she was a former prosecutor.— Taylor (@kennedytaylora) November 15, 2020
Moreover, many fans of the show were simply expressing their gratitude that no one was hurt in the situation. Laine, and the rest of her family, were away from the house attending her daughter’s wedding in the city.
@mammachick1 God Bless You! Its wrong what those people did to you. Stay safe and stay strong! Love your show! I would also love to know some of the houses you plan to do next lol Im in the process of trying to move! Well hopefully I have a gofundme trying to raise enough to move— Nikki Greear (@GreearNikki) November 15, 2020
The search for the assailant remains ongoing, however. Though with Laine being quick to provide information to officers, the case could quickly come to a close.
@mammachick1 Let’s find this bastard and throw the full law at them— KSK (@hoosierboy1070) November 14, 2020
The news agency said this is the third time Laine has been the victim of burglary. The first time she said the robbers stole her husband’s bike and the second time they were actually sleeping when the burglar came in and took her purse.
“It seems very personal and intentional," Karen E. Laine, the star of HGTV's Good Bones said.https://t.co/uYv252Hh7w— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) November 15, 2020
Like the latest incident, the first time her home was broken into also saw the person leave a surprise behind for them. Laine said she was unsure of why it’s been two times that someone has defecated in their home other than to prove a point.
Karen E. Laine – the star of the Indianapolis-based home-flipping show Good Bones – says the recent break-in was the third time someone got into her home, and the second time an individual left a gross surprise in her garage. https://t.co/CVyNMtWwhp— NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) November 15, 2020
In 2016, HGTV premiered Good Bones, which featured the duo of Mina Starsiak Hawk and Laine. It quickly became a fan-favorite on the network and has produced five seasons, all of which ranging between 11 and 15 episodes.
Who would do this to Karen?!?! #GoodBones https://t.co/Xsj01lBqfD— Natalie Wagner (@nataliewagner) November 15, 2020