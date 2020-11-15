'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine's Home Target of Alleged Burglary and 'Defecation' Vandalism

✖

Good Bones star Karen Laine was shocked by an alleged burglary at her home a week ago, with the alleged suspect leaving a nasty surprise for the HGTV star in the process. According to Fox 59 in Indianapolis, Laine explains that this is not the first time she's experienced thievery in her home.

"Last Saturday someone came in, stole more things, and pooped in the garage," Laine told the outlet. "It’s sort of an epithet to say I poop on you." It's the third time someone has broken into the HGTV star's home, and the second with the fecal surprise in the garage. According to Fox 59, the latest incident came on the same day as youngest daughter Kelsy Gray's wedding, with the suspect entering through a back gate and making their way into the garage.

"It seems very personal and intentional," Laine said, adding that the burglar rummaged through the garage bathroom while nabbing items. “So they know we have a bathroom. That’s what makes it feel personal because it’s not, 'Oh, I need to go to the bathroom.' It’s I’m going to leave my feces behind for you to clean up."

The first incident also included defecation in the garage. Whoever found their way into the home relieved themselves in a bucket in the garage before stealing Laine's husband's bicycle. Another incident before this happened while Laine and her family slept, with the burglar making away with her purse and used her credit cards in numerous different locations.

Laine does have one interesting twist to the whole situation. As Fox 59 notes, she is a former deputy prosecutor and technically still involved as of 2017 according to PopSugar. "Probably not the house you want to burglarize because I was immediately on the case!" Laine told the outlet. "I found out where my credit cards were used, I got it to law enforcement. I said you need a warrant today to get an address on this. [The investigator] was able to recover video, so we may have people on video."

According to Fox 59, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident. They also made clear that they are analyzing the feces from the garage for DNA.