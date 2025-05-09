Jessa Duggar Addresses ‘Nasty’ Comments While Pregnant With Her 6th Child

Jessa Duggar Seewald doesn’t let “nasty” comments about the size of her family get to her.

The 32-year-old Counting On alum, who is currently expecting her sixth child with husband Ben Seewald, addressed the messages she gets online that opine she is trying to “trying to follow in [mom Michelle Duggar’s] footsteps” in a new YouTube video shared Thursday.

“When it comes to people saying negative opinions, I know this is not the case for everyone, but for me personally, I’ve never had anybody walk up to my face and be nasty,” Jessa said. “I have heard a lot of rude and unnecessary comments, but generally those are just online.”

As one of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s 19 kids, the TLC alum doesn’t take offense to the comparisons to her mother. “I’m not going to have 19 kids, but honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her, I adore her, she is my role model in so many ways,” Jessa explained. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness, her kind speech. She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion. So, when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.’”

Jessa and Ben, who also share sons Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, and George, 16 months, in addition to daughters Ivy, 5, and Fern, 3, announced in March that their sixth child was on the way.

And while some people think she’s “crazy” for having so many children, Jessa said she’s not taking in the online comments.

“Some advice that I recently heard on this topic that was super helpful to me was somebody was saying that oftentimes, we can set the tone for how people receive our news,” Jessa shared. “When we say something like, ‘Oh, we’re expecting,’ or ‘We’re so thankful for this baby. We’re so grateful,’ that definitely sets a different tone for how it’s received versus, ‘We’re definitely done after this one.’”

“I don’t think it’s wrong to say certain things, but I know that sometimes we can cater to how we think other people might receive the news in the way that we present it,” she continued. “So, if we think people might judge me for having another baby, we might be quicker to present the information in a way that’s, like, backpedaling or apologizing for where we are in life.”