5 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for May 2025

Tubi has all the movies these days, it seems like. The free, ad-supported streaming service has more movies than a lot of paid streamers, which can make it hard to figure out what’s worth watching.

Here are the five best movies added to the service this May.

The Dollars Trilogy

If you don’t know the name, you definitely know the musical score. A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly make up Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollars Trilogy.’ The trilogy is credited with popularizing spaghetti Westerns, and all three star Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name. Click the trailer above just to hear the first notes of the iconic theme song you’ve definitely heard, and then get to watching three of the best action movies ever made.

Ex Machina

Before Alex Garland became a total hack only capable of putting out boring movies, he was one of the most exciting young filmmakers, thanks in large part to the success of this sleek sci-fi thriller. Domnhall Gleeson stars as a young programmer tasked with giving an intelligence test to a humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander) by his boss (Oscar Isaac). As you can guess, things go horribly wrong. It was one of the earliest successes for distribution company A24, and is still one of their best films.

28 Weeks Later

Speaking of Alex Garland, he initially made a name for himself by writing the script for 2002’s 28 Days Later, a realistic horror film about a virus that causes people to go insane and begin eating each other. It was largely credited with revitalizing the zombie genre, and was a major inspiration for subsequent zombie media like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us. The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is even better. As the name implies, it takes place 28 weeks after the first film, when the virus is thought to be eradicated. That assumption was incorrect, and an outbreak on an even greater scale occurs. (A sequel, 28 Years Later, is set to be released this summer.)