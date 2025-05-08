TLC Star Says Her Family’s Show Was Canceled

The television network known for showcasing unconventional families has reportedly pulled the plug on its latest large household experiment.

Amber de la Motte, matriarch of the musical New York City-based clan featured in TLC‘s Big Family Big City special, has revealed the network decided against developing their story into a full series. In a recent candid YouTube vlog, de la Motte expressed dissatisfaction with her portrayal, claiming she received the infamous “villain edit” during production.

“We were on the TLC show ‘Big Family Big City.’ It didn’t go as I expected it to, honestly. I loved TLC from 2005. I remember watching the Duggars and the Bates…but reality TV has changed so, so, so much,” de la Motte explained in her video message, suggesting contemporary programming requires manufactured conflict to attract viewers.

The mother of eleven believes the network deliberately positioned her as the family antagonist to generate audience engagement. “I got the villain edit. If you look up the villain edit you’ll see,” she stated, adding her understanding that “rage bait is the only way to get views.”

De la Motte contends that TLC’s programming strategy has shifted away from featuring wholesome family dynamics. “I understand that TLC’s like, ‘Nobody’s going to watch some Christian conservative family make tater tot casserole anymore. We need to make this interesting,’” she remarked in her explanation.

The family initially gained attention through a viral TikTok video highlighting their extraordinary living situation. According to Newsweek, the de la Mottes pay a staggering $12,300 monthly rent for their Harlem residence, housing their extensive family. Their seven-bedroom property with three additional rooms costs approximately $18,100 monthly when including utilities and living expenses.

Their relocation from San Diego to Manhattan was motivated by their children’s musical achievements, with four offspring gaining acceptance to the prestigious Juilliard School and another securing admission to the Manhattan School of Music. This educational opportunity prompted their cross-country move despite the extreme financial burden.

The family patriarch Marc de la Motte, 47, supports the household through his project manager position at a sign company, while Amber, 45, contributes through social media content creation. Their monthly budget includes $600 for utilities, $2,700 for groceries, $2,000 for music instruction, and $500 for miscellaneous needs, according to figures provided to Newsweek.

During the TLC special, viewers expressed criticism about certain parenting approaches, particularly the practice of having their children perform music on New York streets for financial contributions. Additional controversy stemmed from de la Motte’s conservative viewpoints regarding traditional gender roles for her daughters.

Despite feeling misrepresented, de la Motte maintains she doesn’t regret the television experience. “I don’t necessarily think it was a mistake to do the TLC thing,” she acknowledged, revealing her family had received alternative production offers, including documentary-style proposals that might have better suited their story without manufactured drama.

While their TLC journey has concluded, de la Motte hinted at potential future media opportunities through a Christian-oriented production company connected to their pastor. She also suggested their show might have been passed over in favor of higher-performing TLC programs like The Baldwins and Baylen Out Loud.

“So they’re not going to make a series of our show, and on some level I was just relieved,” de la Motte admitted, noting the mixed audience reception to her portrayal, while maintaining that the experience provided memorable moments for her children.