‘Vanderpump Villa’s Hannah and Hagen Weigh in on the Biggest Season 2 Reunion Bombshells (Exclusive)

The Vanderpump Villa Season 2 reunion brought about plenty of new revelations surrounding the cast of Hulu’s hit show.

Thursday’s reunion dropped plenty of bombs about what really went down at Castello Rosato — including some possible Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drama with Marciano Brunette — and Hannah Fouch and Hagen Bach are giving PopCulture.com the inside scoop.

Hannah and Marciano’s Firing

Vanderpump Villa fans were shocked when Hannah and Marciano were fired by Lisa Vanderpump following an intense confrontation with Siadi and Sianna not halfway through the season. While Hannah was “really upset” at being fired initially, she told PopCulture she believes “everything happens for a reason.”

“I think it’s actually grown me as a person, and even in the workspace,” she explained. “I can’t put my nose in everything — that’s my problem. So I think everything happens for a reason. I’m happy it did.”

Hagen quipped of losing his roommate so early in the season, “It sucked, but then I got my own room. So it was nice.”

Siadi’s Reunion Absence

Despite being at the center of plenty of drama throughout the season, Siadi chose not to attend the Vanderpump Villa reunion, which was “fine” with Hannah.

“To be honest, I was fine with it, because I don’t know how I would end up feeling seeing him, because I got fired,” she confessed. “I mean, it sucks because people probably want answers, but I think it was probably for the best.”

Hagen disagreed: “I really wanted him there. I think it would have been iconic. Siadi’s very smart. He’s very good with his words, very well-spoken. And so I think he would have come up with something great, and I would have loved to watch that.”

Both Hannah and Hagen did agree that Sianna seemed to have gotten her “spark” back after her entanglement with Siadi, however. “I think she’s just a totally different person without [Siadi],” Hannah said. “When you have that toxic energy around you, it brings you down. So I just see her light a lot more.”

As for what Siadi is up to now, Hagen said he’s heard his former colleague is “in Europe somewhere or just traveling.” He continued, “I honestly have no clue. I don’t think any of us know, because every time I see Sianna, I’m like, ‘Any updates, any updates?’ And she’s like, ‘No, I don’t know.’ So I mean, I wish him the best wherever he is.”

Marciano Getting Kicked Out of Lisa’s Restaurant Opening

During the reunion, Lisa revealed that she had Marciano removed from the grand opening of her newest restaurant, Pinky’s, for making lewd comments about “exactly what [he] would like to do to me [and] how [he’d] like to do it.”

While Hannah and Hagen knew Marciano had caused a problem at the opening night, they were “shocked” to learn all the dirty details, and think the backlash he faced at the reunion was “all deserved.”

“You can’t expect to act a certain way and then [have no] consequences,” Hannah said. Hagen admitted that while he’s still “friendly” with Marciano, he “just makes bad decisions.”

What Is Happening With the Mormon Wives?

After Marciano hinted at having hooked up with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives‘ Demi Engemann following the MomTok crew’s stay at the castle, Hannah and Hagen will be tuning in to Season 2 of the Hulu reality show for answers.

“They keep teasing us, and honestly, we are in the same boat — like we don’t really know much,” Hagen admitted. Hannah agreed, “Like what’s going on? They’re like, ‘I can’t talk about it.’

Hagen continued, “Honestly, we’ve heard whisperings, but we’re out of the loop on everything, and I’ll be tuning in and I’m excited to hear what actually went down.”

Vanderpump Villa is streaming on Hulu.