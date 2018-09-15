‘Gold Rush’: Get Your Exclusive First Look at Season 9

Gold Rush is gearing up for a new season this October, and from the looks of it, things are going to be more intense for miners than ever before.

Season 9 of the Discovery reality series premieres Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, immediately preceded by The Dirt pre-show at 8 p.m. ET, and fans can get their exclusive first look at the season’s action-packed promo here!

Videos by PopCulture.com

After an intense last year, the Gold Rush crew has plenty of changes to keep things interesting in the upcoming season, the network has teased.

Having spent six years on Parker Schnabel’s crew, foreman Rick Ness is staking his own claim this season, recovering from the tragic death of his mother while balancing the pressure and responsibility of his own crew. Bringing with him a group of friends from his time with family in Wisconsin to work the land, Ness is faced with proving himself in this new role.

Schnabel, meanwhile, is learning how to keep his crew pushing hard even without his right hand man. And despite rival Todd Hoffman stepping away from the Gold Rush life after last season, Schnabel will have plenty to deal with this season, facing off against miner Tony Beets in a land war that has the possibility of leaving either miner stranded midway through the season.

Beets is coming hard for Schnabel too, vowing to match his $7.2 million goal and doubling down in his competition with the young mine boss.

In an interview with PopCulture.com prior to season 8, Ness revealed the secret to calculating risk and making tough decisions when it comes down to it during the mining season.

“For me, it was just learning to trust myself, trust my instincts … and now it’s gotten to the point where I don’t think about it. If I know something, I just go with it,” he said.

In the end, it all comes down to working the land and going hard, he added.

“I just think it’s work ethic,” Ness said. “We just flat out put in the time. In six months, as far as weekends go, I don’t get them. I take three or four days off all summer. … I think it’s just flat out work.”

Gold Rush season 9 premieres Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. And don’t miss The Dirt pre-show, premiering the same day at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Discovery