‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Talks Fatherhood, Keeping It ‘Sexy’ For His Wife

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his partner, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse, may have been the latest pair voted out of the ballroom, but the Moscow native has plenty to keep him busy at home with a new baby and his beautiful wife Elena.

Savchenko told ET Online all about being a father of two while staying busy in the ballroom. His newest daughter, Zlata, was actually born when he was on tour with the ABC competition show over the summer, he revealed.

“I actually was on tour when Elena called me and said, ‘I’m about to give birth,’” he remembered. “I just jumped on a plane and flew. She gave birth in Australia, it’s a 20-hour flight, so I was in the plane when she gave birth.”

Savchenko said he went straight to the hospital after the grueling flight, where he had a very emotional response.

“I saw them, I saw this cute, little baby, and I just — it was so emotional. I broke down in tears and we hugged and it was so good. It was amazing,” he said.

While wife Elena is not on Dancing With the Stars, the blonde bombshell is also a dancer, choreographing some of her husband’s dances for the show, including the sexy shower tango he performed with One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer.

“We’ve danced together for more than 10 years and we’ve been married more than 10 years, so we learn how to separate work and home,”Savchenko explained. “At work, (it’s) just a business, so I’m very demanding. I ask a lot from her, she asks a lot from me, but when we’re at home, we are just happy husband and wife who love each other. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

“That’s the secret, I think,” he added. “And it’s been really successful so far.”

Does Elena have a problem when things get hot and heavy during a dance? Not at all.

“Actually, I like it,” she said. “It’s like, ‘I’m so proud.’ To have such a handsome husband and good looking, you know? Back in Russia we used to say, ‘If your husband is successful, it’s definitely — it compliments the wife because she made him look that way.’”

Savchenko will be returning to tour life this winter with some other pros for the Dancing With the Stars Light Up the Night, Live! tour, which begins Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.