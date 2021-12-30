Reality TV Star Engaged Again After Reconciling With Ex-Fiance

Reality TV star Gemma Collins is engaged to businessman Rami Hawash, again. Collins, who has starred on several reality shows in the U.K., was engaged to Hawash briefly in 2013 and 2014 before they rekindled their romance earlier this year. The two tried to keep their engagement out of the press because Hawash, 48, is still in the process of divorcing his first wife.

Collins, 40, confirmed the two are engaged again in an interview with The Times. “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything,” she said, reports Metro. Hawash and his wife have not been together for two years, Collins said.

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash.

“I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold,” Collins said of Hawash’s wife. “There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death. But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out.” Hawash and his wife are parents to their son Tristan.

Collins and Hawash first dated in 2011, and they got engaged on Christmas 2013. They broke up a few weeks later. In July, Collins told The Mirror she was “over the moon” and “delighted” to be back with Hawash. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m very in love,” Collins said at the time. “The key thing is, he respects me very much as a woman. He never puts me down.”

Hawash “absolutely adores me,” Collins told The Mirror. “Obviously we’re 10 years older now but we’ve got such a respectful relationship,” she later added. “He adores every part of me, and more importantly, he respects me a lot. I wouldn’t be with him if he didn’t. I’m in a very, very happy relationship.”

Collins has been an almost constant presence in U.K. reality TV shows since she joined the IVT2/ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex in 2011. She now stars in her own series, Gemma Collins: Diva, which launched in 2018. She has also participated in Splash!, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef, Dancing on Ice and All Together Now, Celebrities. She reportedly signed a £200,000 deal to develop projects for TikTok. Collins also has her own podcast.