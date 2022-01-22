HGTV Star Reveals Engagement

HGTV star Sabrina Soto and chef Dean Sheremet shared some exciting news in December. According to PEOPLE, the pair are engaged. If you’re a country music fan, Sheremet’s name might be a bit familiar, as he was previously married to singer LeAnn Rimes.

Soto and Sheremet shared the happy news with their Instagram followers on Instagram. The HGTV star, who has appeared on projects such as Trading Spaces and Ty Breaker, posted two photos from their engagement. The first showcased her stunning diamond ring, which came complete with a rose gold band. In the subsequent photo, she and Sheremet posed for a selfie. The Get It Sold star placed her hand on her partner’s chest to show off her bling for the camera. She captioned the post with a simple, “I said absolutely.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYCHAz5FXnS/

Sheremet posted the same photos on his own Instagram account. Alongside the images, he shared a lovely caption and indicated that he popped the question on Soto’s birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday SABRINA! I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).” It’s unclear when the pair began dating. However, PEOPLE pointed out that they first began to share photos of one another on their respective Instagram pages this past July.

Soto was previously in a relationship with Steve Grevemberg, with whom she shares six-year-old daughter Olivia. The pair split in August 2020, with the HGTV star opening up about the breakup on Instagram. She wrote that they are “close friends” following the split and added, “Now, I’m so happy to be coparenting together. I’m also thrilled that Olivia gets to be with two parents who get along and laugh a lot.”

As for Sheremet, he shares his three-year-old son Atlas with his ex-fiancée, filmmaker Vanessa Black. He was also in a relationship with Sarah Silver, whom he divorced in 2016. His most high-profile relationship was with Rimes. Sheremet and Rimes split after news broke that she was having an affair with her married Northern Lights co-star Eddie Cibrian. The two finalized their divorce in 2009 after seven years of marriage. Rimes would later go on to marry Cibrian in 2011 and they are still together to this day.