Garcelle Beavais has had quite the love life. The Jamie Foxx Show actress has been married twice, and dated a few bachelors. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed she made out with actor Johnny Depp.

In a scene in a recent episode as Beauvais was getting glammed up for co-star Erika Jayne’s party at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, Calif., she made her confession. “Erika’s being honored by the GLAAD association, and it’s at the Viper Room, and was it owned by Johnny Depp?” Beauvais asked her hair and makeup girls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once it was confirmed he did, Beauvais smiled and took a trip down memory lane. “I was in Miami at a club, and yeah, made out with Johnny,” she shared while giggling. “Isn’t that crazy?” Beauvais’ glam squad were shocked when one exclaimed, “You could’ve had your own island!” Depp hasn’t commented.\

While she’s been open about her woes in love, many believe she should embark on a relationship with close friend and former leading man, Foxx. The two starred in the sitcom together as love interests for five seasons and remain close. She even attended his daughter Corinne’s wedding last year. Her and Foxx’s chemistry is undeniable.

In 2020, Beauvais and Foxx talked about their relationship on her podcast, Going to Bed with Garcelle. They explained why they never dated and that Foxx never liked anyone Beauvais dated or married.

“You know what I always say? Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!’” Beauvais joked.

“You take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later,” Foxx said as the two laughed. “I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you’ve got find something, I think, that’s someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it’s an up and down thing.”